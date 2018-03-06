The 2018 Oscars were a masterclass in fierce fashion and glam beauty! And for those of us who don’t have access to a team of hair and makeup experts, celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan is here to help. The hair guru crafted coifs for stars like Hailey Baldwin, Ashley Tisdale and Nicole Scherzinger for the Academy Awards afterparties and broke down how to recreate each fab look on Instagram. Whether it was Baldwin’s short and sexy ‘do, Tisdale’s medium-length waves or Scherzinger’s bombshell long locks, Marjan is giving us major night-out inspo for every hair length!

Calling Baldwin’s style the “fluffy half-up,” Marjan actually grabbed a pair of scissors and chopped a few inches off of the model’s formally chest-grazing locks just before she headed out the door to the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Playing off Baldwin’s glowing skin and graphic cat eye, Marjan created the modified updo by tousling hair with Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray and then using her fingers (not a brush!) to gather the top pieces into a half-ponytail.

While Marjan added hair extensions for extra volume, the look would still be plenty sexy without them. She used the ghd Soft Curl Iron to create a “bend throughout the hair” and set the whole look with Tresemme Micro Mist Hairspray.

If you are currently sporting mid-length hair, Tisdale’s “soft glam” locks at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party are for you. To create a glossy blowout, Marjan prepped the hair with R+Co Park Ave Blow Out Balm and Ouai Hair Oil.

For pretty waves that don’t feel too done, the stylist first flatironed the actress’ roots for a “super sleek finish,” before turning to her trusty ghd Soft Curl Iron to wrap vertical sections of hair from the mid-lengths to ends. Finish off the romantic look by tucking one side behind your ear and scrunching in a bit of pomade (Marjan likes Fatboy Hair’s Sea Salt Pomade) for extra hold.

We can always count on the former Pussycat Doll to bring the va va voom, and her “voluminous half-up” ‘do at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party was no exception. Unlike the crown placement of Baldwin’s half-up style, Scherzinger sported a sky-high ponytail that Marjan created by gathering hair from the temples and crown. After securing with an elastic, she applied the Fatboy Hair Tough Guy Water Wax to the roots to keep everything in place.

For a dramatic wave, Marjan once again used the ghd Soft Curl Iron, but this time she pinned each curl for 20 minutes while it cooled. After removing the pins, Marjan “backbrushed” the singer’s waterfall of waves to add “fluffy volume and texture.”

Long hair, short hair and everything in between, we can always count on Marjan to give us super cool hairstyles that we may actually be capable of recreating at home. Consider this your cheatsheet to girl’s night out glam!

