The stars stepped out in style for the 2018 BRIT Awards in London on Wednesday, February 21, and in keeping with the theme of this award show season, celebrities showed their support for the Time’s Up movement. Unlike the 2018 BAFTA Awards earlier this week, where many famous faces chose to wear black, the BRIT red carpet was ripe with colorful designs — but the looks were no less statement making. Model Hailey Baldwin arrived in a curve-hugging Ralph Lauren blue and black sequin gown with a white rose pin prominently displayed. We also couldn’t help but notice makeup artist Vincent Oquendo gave Baldwin a bold black lip to complement the sexy look. Stars like Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran and Millie Bobby Brown also got in on the action, creatively sporting white rose stems, pins and corsages. Keep scrolling for the best statement-making looks!