On a roll! Madonna may have started her tattoo collection only recently, but the 63-year-old singer is quickly filling up her wrist. In fact, she just debuted her fourth design.

The “Material Girl” singer took to Instagram Stories on Monday, March 14, to give her 17.7 million followers a glimpse at her new ink. The fresh design is inspired by the Kabbalah, which the singer has been studying since the ‘90s, and depicts the Tree of Life.

“10. Luminous Emanations In Which GOD. Becomes Manifest … … … … .” she captioned a photo of her wrist. The intricate design shows 10 circles, which are connected by 22 lines. It represents the connection between humans and divine beings.

In the following slide, the “Like a Prayer” singer placed the emblem on top of a soundtrack of her new single with Sickick, “Frozen,” which was released on March 10.

Madonna’s fourth tattoo is positioned just above her three other designs. The “Like a Virgin” singer abstained from ink for the majority of her life, but in December 2020, at the age of 62, she decided to get her first tattoo.

“Inked for The Very First Time,” she comically captioned a picture of her inaugural tattoo, which was a tribute to her six children: Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, Stella and Estere. She had the first initial of each child, in age order, drawn on her wrist.

Just a few months later, in May 2021, the Grammy winner added a second design to her collection. She had a red “X” inked on her inner wrist in honor of her 14th studio album Madame X, which was released in 2019.

But getting the design, which was done by Robbie Ra, required an unconventional numbing medication: alcohol. “Does everyone get f—ked up when they get tattoos so they don’t, like, feel anything? Should I drink more wine?” the “Dark Ballet” singer asked in a video shared to Instagram at the time.

After debuting her bright red “X,” the super star went on to complete her “trilogy” of tattoos in November 2021 by getting the Hebrew word for “kissed.” “I choose to do this year – וישקהו ‘kissed’. Life is a journey to remove the Space between ourselves and humanity and GOD! Happy Chanukah,” she captioned her Instagram post.

