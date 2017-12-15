Fans of This Is Us, you’re in for a glam squad treat! Mandy Moore’s makeup artist from the show Zoe Hay spilled the secrets for how she so seamlessly creates looks that take the character Rebecca through the decades, whether it’s the 1970s or the 1990s.

In an Instagram collage that she posted, Hay detailed just what it takes to age Moore and transform her through her character’s arc through time. One secret she revealed: Rebecca (a.k.a. Moore) is the character who spends the most time in the makeup chair, and for good reason! She plays a character not only in the present day, but in the past too. “My goal was to make subtle transformations making an age progression that gives her the space to have natural movement in her face and allowing her to act,” explained Hay in the caption.

She also gave a shout out to fellow makeup artist Tania McComas, who has been assisting her in applying prosthetics to Moore because she has a broken hand. And while prosthetics are used, Hay spilled that one of her favorite details in the older Rebecca is the aging spots that Elizabeth Hoel-Chang helps her paint and stipple on the actress. Hay also dished that she uses that same technique around Moore’s eyes for scenes in the ‘90s.

But that’s not all! Hay also posted a shot of some of the lipsticks that they use for Rebecca while shooting — and no shock here, there are some familiar favorites. Hay uses Kevyn Aucoin, Glossier Generation G Lipstick, Chaptstick, NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil, and MAC Lip Liner in Spice. All of the classics from this decade, at least.

