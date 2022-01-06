Margaret Josephs’ skin is flawless — no ifs ands or buts about it. And get this: her “life changing” secret weapon is a $5 bargain buy. The 54-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star swears by — wait for it — Irish Spring Bar Soap.

“You’re gonna think I’m nuts,” the Candie Couture founder exclusively told Us Weekly before spilling her clear skin beauty hack. “Using Irish Spring … it’s antibacterial. If you have bad skin, or a pimple or anything like that, this will clear your skin up.”

While she’s faced her fair share of haters who think the product is too drying, Josephs stands by her trusty bar soap. “People are like, ‘No way, no way, that’s not possible.’ But actually, it’s true. I’ve never had pimples my whole life,” she told Stylish, explaining that she’s relied on the budget buy since high school to keep her skin clear.

Every morning in the shower she uses the bar soap from head-to-toe. “I’m telling you, it’s great for your face, your pits — everything. You never smell. It’s a full body soap, it’s unbelievable,” she told Us.

The reality star’s beauty hacks don’t stop at skincare. She also knows her way around a makeup bag. Her “cannot live without” product is Vita Liberata Body Blur, which costs $39. While it’s prescribed use is for an all-over glow, Josephs recommends mixing it into your foundation for a flawless finish. When it comes to application, her Candie Couture brushes come to the rescue.

The Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget author launched the beauty line in 2015 as the “little sister” to her brand Macbeth Collection. Breaking into beauty was a long time coming for the podcast host. After all, she grew up with Marge Sr. as a mother.

“Our bathroom was like a makeup store,” she recalled to Us. “I was experimenting with makeup since I was a little girl. My mother was like, ’Spend your last dollar on a lipstick. Don’t go out of the house without makeup on.’ To this day, Marge Sr. is full glam — and I was always the same way. When I got into licensing, it was very natural for me to right into beauty because that was always our priority.”

While the affordable brushes and cosmetics bags are center stage at the moment, don’t be surprised if Candie Couture expands into some “fun, necessary things” that Josephs herself can’t live without. Think: strip lashes, highlighters and brow pencils.