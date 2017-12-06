The actress has been serving look after look during the press tour for her buzzy new biopic, but this latest head-to-toe glittery vibe has us making the heart eyes emoji. We’ll break it down for you from head to toe. Let’s start with her hair: celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett gave the Wolf of Wall Street actress a sleek blowout. The key to nailing this look is to blow dry hair after applying Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream and Morrocanoil Volumizing Mousse to create the smooth finish. Then, once the blow out is complete, create a deep side part and use a 1.25 inch curling iron to bend the ends of the hair under for a feminine and polished finish.

Is Yellow the New Millennial Pink? See the Hottest Hue on the Red Carpet

Next up, Robbie’s fabulous eye makeup created by makeup artist Pati Dubroff. The Suicide Squad actress’ baby blues were framed by winged gunmetal shadow that was dramatically extended. While the look was indeed Studio 54-esque, what kept it contemporary was the fresh and light makeup on the rest of Robbie’s face: just a hint of blush and a nude lip.

Pregnant Kate Middleton Can’t Hide Her Baby Bump Under Her Coat: Pics!

Last, but not least, Robbie’s shimmering frock was straight out of the groove era. The actress looked ready to boogie in a silver chainmail Versace wrap-waisted dress with a dramatic slit that showed off her legs. Our takeaway from the whole affair? Grab a chainmail top or a deep-v wrap dress for New Year’s and pair it with a modern disco eye and girly, sleek hair. It’s the recipe for 2018 being our chicest year yet!