Like brother, like sister. Turns out Margot Robbie isn’t the only good-looking one in her family. Her younger brother, Cameron Robbie, made his runway debut at the David Jones Fall-Winter Season Launch on Tuesday, February 5, at The Museum of Old and New Art in Hobart, Australia.

The newcomer hit the catwalk first in a gray, plaid blazer paired with a vest and navy chinos. He stepped out in another look later that consisted of the same pants with a bold floral button up and beige sneakers.

Even though he seems to be a natural when it comes to modeling, it isn’t his main career goal. “My focus has always been acting,” Cameron said in a recent interview with The Daily Telegraph. “That’s what I’ve always wanted to do and that’s been my main focus.” So even with great exposure as a runway model, he said he’s an actor first and a model second.

In 2009, he made his big screen debut in I.C.U., a 2009 film that also featured his older sister in one of her first lead roles. From there, he shot a couple more short films, 2015’s Gifted and 2016’s People You May Know.

“I’m supported by a really proud family,” he told the Daily Telegraph. “And I’ve always been like ‘this is what I’m going to do and this is how I’m going to do it,’ and that’s been my focus.”

But just because he’s creating his own path for himself doesn’t mean he’s denying help from his Oscar-winning big sis. He told the Gold Coast Bulletin in 2014 that when Margot started succeeding he realized that you can perform for a living. “She is such a grounded, supportive and intelligent girl,” he told the publication. “There’s such a business side to this world and she’s helping with [that].”

With his good looks, talent and the help of a successful older sister like Margot, we have a feeling we’ll be seeing a lot more of Cameron in the near future.

