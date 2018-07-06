If you’ve been looking for a soft and sultry beauty look to try out for a night that you want to really stun, you need look no further than the understated, yet gorgeous makeup that Margot Robbie wore to the London premiere of Terminal on Thursday, July 5.

The sexy style was applied by Pati Dubroff, who not only proved that her signature light touch is the golden ticket, but also did us all a favor and shared every single product that she used to craft such a gorgeous look. Naturally, we took fastidious notes on her Instagram Story.

Any good beauty look starts with good prep — and Dubroff does not play around. To perfect the actress’ complexion, Dubroff used a combination of 111 Skin’s Sub-Zero De-puffing Mask and the Bio Cellulose Facial Mask. Then, she spritzed on Robbie’s skin with Sisley Floral Spray Mist, following up with Westmore Beauty Body Coverage Perfector to smooth out the skin on Robbie’s limbs and of course, some moisturizer to make sure the star’s skin was plumped and smooth — she chose Augustinus Bader for this task.

Then, Dubroff perfected Robbie’s complexion canvas with a combination of Suqqu Foundation, Sisley Paris powder, Cle de Peau Concealer (a cult fave) and Chanel Cream Bronzer.

The focal point of the whole look was the soft tonal eye, created with a blend of warm browns, taupes and bronzes to create a blue-peeper enhancing effect. Dubroff created this by blending Rodial Eye Sculpt and Surratt Beauty Lid Lacquer in soft brown tones, layering a Bodyography glitter on top. A couple of coats of mascara and you have yourself a winner!

Best part: the sexy look works year ’round and is great to have in your back pocket at any time.

