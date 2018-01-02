What does one wear to get married on live TV on New Year’s Eve in freezing New York City weather? If you’re Maria Menounos, you go for a classic long-sleeved lace gown from Pronovias. For those not glue to a TV screen on the last night of 2017 here’s the background: Menounos decided to close out a whirlwind 2017 by having a surprise wedding ceremony to her partner of more than 20 years, Keven Undergaro, as part of Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey Special. And the most impressive part: she chose not to cover it with the gown’s matching coat in freezing cold temperatures!

And the details of her Pronovias gown? The bride chose the Randala design complete with sheer lace long-sleeves with a sweetheart neckline and added deep-v. While the bodice was an update on a classic wedding style, the full A-line skirt was purely timeless and elegant. And, as mentioned Menounos’ gown came with a matching detachable lace coat featuring a train, however, the bride was hardcore and went without a coat for the ceremony, instead keeping an ivory fur capelet on hand for the occasion.

The blushing bride kept her makeup natural and wore her hair in a bun for the TV event, but of course, accessorized with a veil.

Even more exciting: Menounos and her husband Undergaro pulled off the plans for the event in secret — she announced to her parents on live television that they were about to see her get married!

Of course, this capped off a year of highs and lows for the TV host, whose mother has stage 4 brain cancer and who underwent surgery herself this year for a benign brain tumor.

As for Menounos’ honeymoon with Undergaro? Well, let’s just hope they went somewhere warm to thaw out from the ceremony.

