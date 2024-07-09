Maria Menounos Rocks 15-Year-Old Dress to a Wedding

When Maria Menounos needed a dress for a wedding over the weekend, she went vintage.

Menounos, 46, took to Instagram on Monday, July 8, and shared two photos of herself wearing a bright orange Alice + Olivia frock from the 2000s. She accessorized the summery look with gold sandals and jewelry and a braided ponytail updo.

“This dress is 15 years old!!! Ha!” she enthused in her caption. “The last time I wore this dress was for an @aliceandolivia event in 2009. Yes, it’s OK to rewear outfits, and staples like this dress are so great to keep in your closet to rewear many times!!”

She wore the ensemble to her friend’s wedding “and it was perfect because it was HOT and I was cool as a [cucumber emoji].” She added, “Being a new mom it’s hard to do it all so my closet of staples saves me every time.”

In July 2023, Us Weekly broke the news that Menounos and her husband, Keven Undergaro, welcomed their baby girl, Athena, via surrogate one month prior.

The couple’s road to parenthood took 10 years after infertility issues and Menounos being diagnosed in 2017 with a brain tumor that made her have to stop IVF treatments. Once she was given a clean bill of health, her doctors advised against her carrying a child, which led the pair to surrogacy.

“It was the most special moment of my life,” Menounos told Us of Athena’s arrival. “The doctor literally grabbed her and hiked her onto me. I sat with her on my chest, and Keven and I kept looking at each other like, ‘Oh, my God.’ It was just pure joy.”

Menounos’ celebrity pals showered Athena with “bougie” presents.

“I took her to church in Kelly Ripa‘s Ralph Lauren onesie,” she recalled in December 2023, joking, “Then all of our friends, they’re sending all these crazy beautiful gifts from Hermes or whatever, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, how am I going to keep this child down to earth?'”

On Saturday, July 6, Menounous shared photos via Instagram from Athena’s first birthday party, which included a colorful balloon display and sugar-free cakes baked by The Paleo Queen.

“Because of the health issues in our family I’m really trying to keep her sugar free for as long as I can,” Menounos explained. “She loved it and had the best day!”