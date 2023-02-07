Through thick and thin! Maria Menounos and her husband, Keven Undergaro, have been by each other’s side no matter what obstacles they faced.

The pair met in the late ‘90s while working on the set of a small film in Boston. At the time, Menounos was a local college student — but the Hollywood writer knew that he had found the love of his life.

“When I first met Maria, I had never met anyone like her,” Undergaro recalled to Yahoo Lifestyle in December 2018. “When we said goodbye it was very emotional, even though we had only known each other for a few days. We both wanted to cry, and we didn’t know why.”

The twosome didn’t say goodbye for long as they began to date and eventually moved in together — despite Menounos’ father not approving of their relationship at first.

“[Keven and I] both had family dramas. We definitely clung to each other and became closer,” the Chasing Maria Menounos alum explained to the outlet. “I think we realized very quickly we had each other’s backs.”

After dating for nearly two decades, the AfterBuzz TV creator got down on one knee as he and the anchor appeared on the Howard Stern Show in March 2016.

“This show has meant so much to the both of us,” Undergaro said while down on one knee. “This is the first thing we listened to together 19 years in that basement on a single twin mattress and I said, ‘One day you will be on that show and you will be a star.’ And here you are, and here we are. Why not make it official now?”

Following the sentimental proposal, the two tied the knot on New Year’s Eve in 2017 live on TV moments before the ball dropped in Times Square. Menounos’ parents were in attendance for the special ceremony. Undergaro and the Kicking Old Skool star later had a second marriage ceremony in Greece, which her father helped plan, in October 2018.

“It’s gonna be a wild journey,” Menounos exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of her nuptials. “Trying to plan something internationally when your dad’s running the show is a reality show.”

Throughout their relationship, the One Tree Hill alum has been candid about her fertility struggles. In February 2023, Menounos revealed she and her husband are expecting their first child via surrogate.

