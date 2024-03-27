Mariah Carey celebrated her 55th anniversary — a.k.a. her birthday — covered in sparkles.

Carey dazzled in a blue sequin gown while enjoying a boat ride on Tuesday, March 26. The sleeveless design featured a scoop neckline and a floor-length skirt. The singer accessorized with a diamond bracelet and Louis Vuitton sunglasses. (Carey officially commemorated another trip around the sun on Wednesday, March 27.)

Carey’s glam was just as fabulous as her outfit. She rocked deep blue eyeshadow blended into her crease and outer corner while a pearly pigment was swept across her lid. She topped her eye makeup off with long lashes. The rest of her beat featured rosy cheeks, bronzer and pink lips. Her blonde tresses were slicked back into a curly ponytail.

“Anniversary adventures commence 🎉🦋,” Carey captioned the post. Stars including Jonathan van Ness and singer Bobby Newberry complimented her outfit and wished her a “happy anniversary” in the comments section.

Paris Hilton also celebrated Carey’s birthday by posting throwback photos of her, Nicole Richie and the “Obsessed” singer on Wednesday. “Happy birthday to an absolute icon,” she wrote. Carey later reposted the pics to her Instagram Story.

Carey has been referring to her birthday as an anniversary for over a decade now. In 2014, she told Out Magazine, “I have anniversaries, not birthdays, because I celebrate life.”

Even when she’s not celebrating her birthday, Carey never passes up an opportunity to slip into a sparkly getup.

Earlier this month, she rocked a glittery dress on St. Patrick’s Day. For the Irish holiday, she sported a forest green sequin frock featuring a plunging neckline, long sleeves and fitted skirt. She paired the look with a full face of glam including false eyelashes, a sharp contour, pink lips and filled-in eyebrows.

Carey flashed the camera a smile while holding onto a number of green clover-shaped balloons. “Happy St. Patrick’s Day! ☘️ 💚,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her outfit.