Mariah Carey had a memorable hair moment while in Aspen on Wednesday, December 27.

The 54-year-old singer appeared to sport her natural curls while doing some shopping at Valentino. Her coily crown was styled in a shaggy but distressed half-up half-down ‘do that was parted to one side — reminiscent of a look she rocked in the ‘90s.

Carey previously opened up about her natural hair in conversation with Meghan Markle during an August 2022 episode of the Duchess of Sussex’s former “Archetypes” podcast. While Carey’s locks have served as inspiration for years, she told Markle, 42, that she was met with adversity growing up because “nobody” knew what to do with her hair when she was little. (Carey’s mother, Patricia Carey, is white and her father, Alfred Carey — who died in 2002 — was Black.)

“I think sometimes when it’s the other way around, you get the benefits of someone who’s dealt with textured hair,” Carey said, seemingly implying that it may be a bit easier for a biracial child if the mother is Black.

On Wednesday, Carey teamed her curly mane with an all-black getup that included a black velour, star-adorned tracksuit. She styled the set with retro leg warmers and of course, glossy platform heels. (Carey revealed during a November appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show that heels are always her shoe of choice and she doesn’t own any sneakers or flats.)

Carey’s trip to Aspen comes amid confirmation that she and longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka have split. He confirmed their breakup via Instagram on Tuesday, December 26, sharing, “Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared.”

Tanaka and Carey started dating in 2016 after her breakup from fiancé James Packer and her divorce from Nick Cannon. The pair weathered many ups and downs during their relationship, including a brief split in 2017, but Tanaka continued to be by Carey’s side as a backup dancer and her creative director.