Mario Lopez took a — stylish — trip down memory lane in Us Weekly’s Fashion Police.

During his cover shoot, Lopez and his wife of 10 years, Courtney Lopez, invited Us into their Los Angeles home where he reflected on the looks of his past.

“I was thick here,” Mario, 49, said of a photo that showed him shirtless with David Charvet at a beach in San Diego in 1993. “You’re so buff,” Courtney, 40, said, admiring her husband’s toned physique. Mario then went on to praise his glossy mane, telling Us, “It was voluminous and thick.”

Next, Mario admired a photo of himself at a Christmas party in 1993. “Very Ivy League,” Courtney said of the red sweater Mario donned over a white button-up shirt. “This sweater was from the Gap,” Mario said proudly before moving on to what he called the “worst shoot I’ve ever done in my life.”

In a snap from 1990, Mario could be seen posing in an all-white outfit that included an Adidas shirt. “I must have been 15 or 16 years old,” he explained. “[I had] an unintentionally curly mullet. A mean one. I’ve seen better days.”

Mario went on to share that his hair was inspired by Mel Gibson and other “action stars in that time.”

“They had their hair a little bit long in the back and they used to be able to wear it in a ponytail. … Those guys were so cool, so I wanted my hair long in the back like that [too],” he told Us.

Afterward, Mario was presented with a photo of himself at the 2002 premiere of Scorpion King, for which he donned a striped turtleneck and dark jeans. “This is the worst I’ve ever looked,” he said. “That was The Rock’s first movie.”

Mario then drew attention to his hair. “This was awful. This was bad. Whoever I was seeing at the time made me [do it],” the actor said, prompting his wife to joke, “Good thing you’re not with her anymore. She makes terrible hair decisions.”

Next, Mario shared his thoughts on a “baggy” ensemble he sported in 1997 and a sheer top he rocked while hanging out with Seth Green the following year. “That’s kind of a dope shirt actually,” Mario said of the black mesh top. Courtney added, “That’s something you’d wear now.”

Mario agreed, telling Us, “I was probably up in the club. … I was ready to put some work in.”

Style choices aren’t the only thing Mario reflected on to Us. The TV personality also dished on his upcoming 50th birthday.

“It’s an age where you pause and reflect on how you got here and what’s to come in the future,” he shared in his cover story. “I want to keep grinding. The fact that I was a former child actor who was able to make that transition into working as consistently as I have is what I’m most proud of.”

He added, “I don’t take it for granted. I’m thankful for my blessings, and I want to keep doing what I’m doing and more of it.”