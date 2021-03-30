Watch Mario Lopez Recreate His Iconic ‘Saved by the Bell’ Mullet

A.C. Slater, is that you?! If anyone can make a mullet look sexy in 2021, it’s Mario Lopez. The 47-year-old actor proved just how well he can rock a ‘90s hairstyle on Monday, March 29 when he hosted The Ellen Show.

In a segment aptly dubbed “Oh, Hair No, Mario,” the Saved by the Bell alum rewinded the clock to his days spent at Bayside High. And even though mullets, excessive amounts of hair gel and sultry smirks may not have stood the test of time, they did put Lopez on the map as a Hollywood hunk.

“While my dimples never really change, my hair — thank God — definitely has,” Lopez says as he starts off the segment. He has a handful of props and visual cues at his disposal, namely a big screen to flash throwback photos as well as a handy dandy box of wigs to recreate the iconic looks IRL.

The first ‘do in question is a “spiky look” where Lopez has a questionable smirk across his face. “I don’t know what that scowl is or if it’s a smolder or I just smelled something bad,” he jokes to the audience.

Despite his best efforts and multiple tries, the Extra host can’t seem to nail down the expression after all these years, crediting his “young swag” as the missing ingredient to his sultry smile.

Next up? A look that will send ‘90s kids’ hearts racing. Dressed in a purple blazer with velvet lapels and a very curly mop of hair atop his head, Lopez is rocking a “Jheri curl.” He adds, “There’s a significant amount of product in my wig and peep the finger-point.”

As a logical next step, he whips out a wig with the exact same style. Once situated on his head, Lopez obviously assumes his finger-point pose.

The best look was certainly saved for last! The actor flashed a shirtless photo of himself on-screen from his Saved by the Bell days.

“Finally, you know how Ellen always makes fun of herself because she used to have a mullet? Well, she’s not alone,” Lopez jokes, adding a warning to all the ladies out there. “By the way, please don’t stare at that for too long. You might get pregnant.”

The segment only gets better from here, as the host whips out a mullet wig. As he secures it on his head, he notes the curly tendrils in the front. That said, the look simply isn’t the same while clothed.

“You know what though? It’s just not the same without taking off my shirt. So you know what I’m going to do?” he teases. “I’m going to go to break.”

While not seeing a shirtless Lopez was a letdown, the trip down memory lane was certainly appreciated by Saved by the Bell fans.