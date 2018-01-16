Leave it to Marion Cotillard to make all of our unicorn dreams come true. The French actress stunned in Balmain at the César – Revelations 2018 Party at Le Petit Palais in Paris on January 15, 2018.

The event served as a kickoff for the 2018 César Awards — the French equivalent of the Academy Awards — and Cotillard certainly brought a dose of high fashion to the event. Her holographic paper-bag pants are part of the brand’s pre-fall 2018 collection, which also includes a matching mock-neck top with bow detailing.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

The rainbow unicorn vibes call to mind the cult-favorite Lisa Frank stickers of yesteryear, and paired with a black top and booties, as Cotillard styled it, the whole vibe is pure cool. Her crimson pout and tousled side braids complete the rebellious look.

Under the direction of designer Olivier Rousteing, Balmain has become a favorite of it-girls like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. Beyond the unicorn pants, the brand’s pre-fall collection, which was previewed in Paris in December, also included beaded minis with thigh-high boots and embellished blazers over graphic T-shirts.

See the Entire Victoria’s Secret x Balmain Collection (Starting at $28!)

Inside the event, Cotillard posed with fellow style stars Diane Kruger (who showed some leg in white satin Chanel minidress with ruffled sleeves and a black bow accent) and Monica Bellucci, who looked chic in an all-black tuxedo ensemble. While the Academy-Award-winning Cotillard has long been known for her more classic style — having served as the face of Dior for many years — we are all for this newfound edge.

Marion Cotillard Debuts Fuller Lips and the Internet Can’t Handle It — But No, She Didn’t Get Lip Injections

And speaking of unicorns, here are five beauty products that also borrow on the whole trippy holographic vibe if pants seen like a bit much for you.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!