Martha Stewart, 80, Spills Her ‘Thirst Trap’ Selfie Tips

The secret’s out! After breaking the internet with her “thirst trap” selfies, Martha Stewart is finally spilling the tea on how she gets her skin looking so good.

The 80-year-old cookbook author took to TikTok on Wednesday, February 1, to give her followers a lesson on the art of achieving glowing skin, a chiseled jaw line and the perfect soft smile.

“So you want the tea on how I create my perfect selfies? Oh yes, this was some of my best work,” she said, pointing to her viral pool photo from July 2020.

Her biggest tip? “Project” the jaw, work those angles and look up towards the camera. When it comes to makeup, the star relies on her trusty Clé de Peau Beauté concealer, which retails for $75. “Only conceal where needed,” she wrote in the video. “Being effortless is key.”

After adding a “touch of gloss,” Stewart insists on creating the perfect pout. Her hack? Mouth “Cle de Peau” as you start snapping away for the ultimate sexy selfie.

These tips and tricks were obviously a hit with her fans, as they took the comments section on her post by storm. “I didn’t have ‘Martha Stewart teaching me how to make a thirst trap’ on my 2022 bingo card, but here I am and I’m not about it,” a follower wrote, while another person said, “My poolside game is gonna be fire this summer. Thank you mama Martha.”

While Stewart’s concealer trick is key to a stellar selfie, we’d be remiss not to talk about how she gets her glow. The star revealed in a Youtube video with makeup artist Gucci Westman that she never, ever goes to bed without removing her makeup.

As for what product she uses to get the job done? Baby oil! “You’ll think I’m so stupid but if I have a lot of makeup on like from a TV show or something, I use baby oil. Whatever kind comes in the little jar,” she said in the clip.

Stewart is also a big fan of sheet masks for a little pick me up and, or course, sunscreen. “I stay out of the sun. I wear sunblock every single day,” she explained. “I mix it with my foundation or whatever I’m putting on.”

When it comes to the Martha Bakes star’s dermatology routine, she is a big believer in the power of a good laser. She told WSJ Magazine that she “loves” technology” and “all those things that will help you look better.”

“It’s not about looking younger, it’s about looking better and the better you look the younger you look,” she said.