Martha Stewart is sparkling on a budget! The businesswoman rocked a cozy, yet “chic” outfit from Fashion Nova.

Stewart, 81, showed off the ensemble, which included a sequin tunic and slouchy pants, via Instagram on Sunday, August 14. “@Fashionnova made my very chic inexpensive gold splashed two-piece leisure suit,” the Martha Rules author captioned a photo of herself posing alongside a golf cart.

To complement her glitzy look, Stewart rocked earrings from Brunello Cucinelli and shimmery clogs by Simon Miller. She finalized her ensemble with a gold clutch.

The New Jersey native’s followers were blown away by her decision to rock the fast fashion brand. “Martha for Fashion Nova is a cultural reset I just know it,” one fan of the writer wrote in the comment section.

“Who knew you would be a fashion nova girlie?!” a second social media user commented. Chrissy Teigen even joined in on the fun, writing: “MARTHA X FASHION NOVA PLEASE GOD.”

Stewart’s metallic moment comes after she celebrated the grand opening of her new restaurant, The Bedford by Martha Stewart, in Las Vegas on Friday, August 12. For the big night, the TV star wowed in a yellow, feather-adorned dress by Valentino. She shared a series of photos from the celebration via social media, including a carousel of herself and Snoop Dogg toasting with cocktails.

“The grand opening isn’t complete without a surprise appearance from @SnoopDogg!” Stewart captioned the post, which showed the rapper, 50, rocking an animal print look.

“I love this friendship!” a fan wrote in the comment section. A different social media user commented: “You two #friendgoals.”

Stewart’s bond with the hitmaker isn’t the only friendship fans can’t stop talking about. The Martha Stewart Living alum gushed over Pete Davidson in an interview with Daily Mail published on Friday. “Pete Davidson is like the son I never had … He is a charming boy who is finding his way,” she said.

Stewart famously ran into the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, at the White House Correspondents Dinner in April, when he and then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian made their red carpet debut together.

“They’re fun. They’re very nice together,” the cookbook author exclusively told Us Weekly in May of the former couple’s night out at the famed Washington, D.C. event. “They’re hanging out. They seem to be very fun with one another.”

Kardashian and Davidson have since gone their separate ways. Us confirmed earlier this month that the two had called it quits after nine months together.

“It’s upsetting for both of them, but it is what it is,” a source later told Us of their amicable split, noting that the exes are still friends who have “respect” for one another.

