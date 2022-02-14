Halftime hair! The Rams may have won the Super Bowl, but let’s take a moment to applaud the silent winner from the big event: Mary J. Blige’s next-level hair.

The 51-year-old singer, who wore a metallic Dundas ensemble and 33-carat diamond hoops from Sister Love, put on quite the phenomenal performance alongside Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. While the concert was out of this world, Blige’s blonde ‘do was just as good.

To get her insanely long look, the “Family Affair” singer turned to hairstylist Tym Wallace, who said his inspiration for the style was “ghetto fabulous rockstar.”

So, how does one achieve such a vibe? Well, the “rapunzel-like” tresses required 40 inch extensions (yes, you read that right) from Upgrade Hair. After adding layers galore and some highlights, Wallace washed her locks with Carol’s Daughter Goddess Strength Shampoo and conditioned it with the Carol’s Daughter Cocoon Mask.

“After rinsing, I brushed through with Tangle Teezer’s The Ultimate Detangler brush to evenly distribute the treatment through the wet hair while gently detangling,” he explained. Once the hair was smooth and knot-free, he spritzed the TRESemmé One Step Texture 5-in-1 Texturizing Mist into the hair.

Fast forward through some blow drying and Wallace whipped out a 1.5-inch curling iron to put waves throughout. “Then, I used Tangle Teezer’s The Ultimate Finisher brush to create major volume and texture,” he explained. “The brush’s unique teeth are longer and gently glide through the hair.”

When it came to makeup, Blige tapped the expertise of makeup artist Porsche Cooper, who used a whole lineup of Fenty Beauty products. The goal was to create a “strong” and “feminine” look with a bold eye, natural lip and copper highlight. Mission achieved!

While the arsenal of beauty products was nothing short of extensive, there were a few glam MVP’s that deserve a special shoutout. Take the Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil. The holy grail, which was mixed with the Liquid Killawatt Fluid Freestyle Highlighter, is what gave the “Good Morning Gorgeous” vocalist the “ultimate glow factor.”

Given the fact that the artist delivered a glam slam during her performance, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Twitterverse took the opportunity to obsess.

“MARY! It’s the hair, outfit and everything else for me!!!!” a user wrote, while another person said, “UNDERSTOOD THEE ASSIGNMENT VOCALS ☑️HAIR ☑️MAKEUP☑️ OUTFIT☑️.” Someone else added: “I believe Mary J Blige’s boots and hair won the night!”

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential