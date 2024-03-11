Your account
Mary Steenburgen Presents Oscar in Same Floral Jacket She Wore at 1981 Ceremony

By
Mary Steenburgen Presents Award in the Same Floral Jacket She Wore to the 1981 Oscars
Mary Steenburgen Getty Images (2)

Mary Steenburgen just gave a sartorial nod to her 1981 Oscars win.

The 71-year-old actress attended the Sunday, March 10, Academy Awards ceremony in a strapless black floor-length gown by Tom Ford that featured a thigh-high slit and gold buckle detailing on the front.

While presenting the award for Best Supporting Actress (which was won by Da’Vine Joy Randolph), Steenburgen added a black velvet jacket on top — the same velvet jacket that she wore when she won Best Supporting Actress in 1981 for her role in Melvin and Howard.

The mid-length jacket featured long sleeves and yellow floral embroidery throughout.

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

Steenburgen presented Randolph, 37, with her award alongside Lupita Nyong’o, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rita Moreno and Regina King, all of whom have previously won the prestigious award.

Mary Steenburgen Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Steenburgen accessorized her red carpet look with a small beaded purse and bangle bracelets. She wore her hair straightened and sported black eyeliner, smokey eyeshadow and pink lipstick for the occasion.

Before heading into the ceremony, Steenburgen told Etalk that this was her first time presenting an award at the Oscars.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Mary Steenburgen, Regina King, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Lupita Nyong’o, and Rita Moreno. Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. vi (Photo by Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

“I’ve never presented because the year after I won, I had a little baby and I was working in Europe and I couldn’t leave her and fly all the way back, so I’ve never done it,” Steenburgen explained, adding, “It just feels sweet. I probably appreciate it even more now than I would have then.”

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet 96th Annual Academy Awards Arrivals 725 America Ferrera, Colman Domingo, Emma Stone.

Like Steenburgen, Nyong’o, 41, also put a lot of thought into her Oscars dress. Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the baby blue Armani Privé gown Nyong’o wore to Sunday’s ceremony is strikingly similar in color to the Prada gown she wore to the 2014 Oscars, where she won Best Supporting Actress for her role in 12 Years a Slave.

Nyong’o’s stylist, Micaela Erlanger, took to Instagram that same day to reveal how the 2014 look “changed the course of my career.”

“It was a journey,” Erlanger continued. “I knew from the start that our dress was very special in its simplicity, in its elegance, with the soft blue color and delicate beading. But I couldn’t even dream of that it would have the impact it did.”

Mary Steenburgen

