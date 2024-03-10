Lupita Nyong’o attended the 2024 Oscars with a date — but it wasn’t boyfriend Joshua Jackson.

Nyong’o, 41, posed for photos with A Quiet Place: Day One costar Joseph Quinn at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, March 10. The actress rocked a gown with sequins while Quinn, 30, opted for a suit. The pair were all smiles as they remained by each other’s side on the red carpet.

Quinn and Nyong’o are set to share the screen in the upcoming Quiet Place prequel. A Quiet Place: Day One, which will be released in June, reveals how the blind extraterrestrial creatures that were introduced in the original film came to inhabit the world.

Nyong’o’s appearance at the Oscars comes days after she enjoyed a tropical birthday getaway with Jackson, 45. The couple were photographed packing on the PDA during a trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Nyong’o and Jackson have been more public with their romance since they initially sparked relationship rumors late last year.

Before finding love with Jackson, Nyong’o was in a relationship with Selema Masekela. She announced their split via Instagram in October 2023.

“At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust,” she wrote at the time. “I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.”

Jackson, meanwhile, is currently in divorce proceedings with Jodie Turner-Smith following four years of marriage. Turner-Smith, 37, filed the paperwork in October 2023 with “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup. The actor, who shares a 3-year-old daughter with Turner-Smith, has yet to address the split.

“They had their issues, as many couples do — especially two busy actors who are also juggling a child,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time about Turner-Smith’s “decision” to call it quits. “Joshua obviously didn’t realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy.”

Turner-Smith recently opened up about why she didn’t see her marriage as “a failure.”

“Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working,” she told the UK’s The Times in an interview published on February 25. “And that’s OK. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children.”

Turner-Smith added: “There are so many different moments in our life where we look at ourselves and say, ‘Who am I and am I being true to that?’ If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us. And they don’t just affect us, they affect everybody around us.”

According to a second insider, Jackson is excited about his future with Nyong’o.

“Although Lupita and Joshua have only been dating for a few months now, things have gotten progressively more serious over time,” a source shared earlier this month. “Their relationship started off as friends, but slowly became romantic after spending almost all their free time together.”