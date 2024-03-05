Joshua Jackson is spoiling Lupita Nyong’o while celebrating her birthday in Mexico, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Lupita is so happy she’s spending her birthday with Joshua and he’s treating her like a total princess,” the insider shares. “He’s surprised her with a spa day at the resort and romantic dinners. He’s pulling out all the stops because he wants to make her feel really special.”

Us confirmed in December 2023 that Jackson, 45, and Nyong’o, 41, are dating. The couple sealed their romance with a PDA-filled trip in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, earlier this week.

In photos obtained by E! News on Monday, March 4, the duo were seen holding hands and hugging as they had some fun in the sun near the ocean blue water.

“Although Lupita and Joshua have only been dating for a few months now, things have gotten progressively more serious over time,” the insider tells Us. “Their relationship started off as friends, but slowly became romantic after spending almost all their free time together.”

While the couple has yet to launch their romance via social media, Nyong’o recently marked her birthday with an Instagram post reflecting on the past 12 months of her life.

“What a difference a year makes!” she wrote on Saturday, March 2. “#TryMe #BirthdayWishes #LegionFree. Thank you for all the love and support from near and from far.”

Nyong’o’s romantic life hasn’t always been sunny. In October 2023, the Oscar winner announced that she and boyfriend Selema Masekela had called it quits.

“At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.”

Jackson, meanwhile, split from Jodie Turner-Smith in October 2023 after four years of marriage. The twosome each cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup and requested that they share joint legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old daughter.

As Jackson and Nyong’o continue to move forward in a new relationship, a source previously told Us that the pair have a “really solid foundation” because they were friends before dating.

While their recent getaway became public, both parties are hopeful to keep their romance private.

“They’re focusing on keeping their relationship under the radar as much as possible,” a source told Us in December 2023 when describing the pair’s “very normal” relationship. “[They] enjoy doing typical things like shopping together, hanging out at home and watching movies, listening to music and just enjoying each other’s company.”