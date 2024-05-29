Mason Disick and Penelope Disick are two stylish peas in a pod.

Mason, 14, shared a snap of himself and sister Penelope 11, matching in fur coats via his new Instagram account on Sunday, May 26. Mason, for his part, looked cool in a fuzzy Supreme jacket featuring brown and white fur. He completed his ensemble with baggy blue jeans. Penelope matched her brother in a cheetah print jacket and blue denim pants. She wore her brown hair down as the pair walked through New York City.

The photo appears to be taken in winter, but after Mason launched his account on Sunday, he shared a number of snaps throughout the year.

“Fam,” Mason captioned the post.

Mason and Penelope’s mom, Kourtney Kardashian, later reposted the pic via her Instagram story on Tuesday, May 29. “🥹🥹,” she wrote alongside the image.

Elsewhere in the social media carousel, Mason and Penelope — who Kardashian, 45, shares with her ex Scott Disick — could be seen enjoying ice cream together. Mason rocked a ripped green jacket and jeans as Penelope sported a graphic crewneck, a gray headband and denim pants. She accessorized with a black purse.

Kardashian, 45, and Disick, 41, are also the parents of son Reign, 8. In November 2023, Kardashian welcomed son Rocky with husband Travis Barker. Barker, 48, is also the dad of Landon Barker, 20, and Alabama Barker, 18, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He serves as a father-figure to Atiana De La Hoya, 25, as well, who is the daughter of Moakler, 49, and her ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Mason also posted a mirror selfie with Reign via Instagram. In the snap, he wore a black hoodie with white embellishments. Reign opted for a white T-shirt and a zip-up hoodie.

“🪞 pics is all we know,” Mason captioned the pic. Scott praised his kin by commenting “Kids ❤️.