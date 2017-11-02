Work it, girl! Fashion blogger and co-founder of Obsev Studios, Diana Madison is not only pregnant with her second baby with husband Raymond Attipa, but she’s also creator and executive producer, alongside Kim Kardashian, on Lifetime’s new Glam Masters. The series will center around a competition that pits beauty bloggers against one another to the be industry’s next VIP. She’s dishing on the show and sharing her best style tips for maternity dressing. Watch the video to see how she looks and feels good while pregnant.

STYLISH: Tell Us about the new show.

Diana Madison: Glam Masters is a beauty competition show where talented artists compete to be the best glam master. They get to work with Kim Kardashian and they get to work with other amazing brands and be able to take their name to another level, on another platform.

S: What’s it like working alongside Kim?

DM: Kim is a professional and she works really hard and it’s the reason she’s very successful and it’s because she is working non stop and she’s a perfectionist. Everything with her is set on the highest caliber.

S: Tell Us about your maternity style.

DM: Right now as I’m pregnant my personal style is all about being comfortable and sexy at the same time… Its hard to feel that when you’re 35 pounds more than your usual size.

S: What are your maternity style staples?

DM: Buy T-shirt dresses from Gap or H&M and mix it with some fun trench coats or overcoats. You can find amazing ones at stores like H&M or Zara or you can even go expensive with those because you can wear these later on, after you give birth.

S: What’s one thing you shouldn’t skip when dressing a bump?

DM: Accessorizing is key. That’s where I feel like anybody that is pregnant should put the money into. Shoes and bags. And you can use them all throughout the year, you don’t have to be pregnant. Right now is a really fun time in fashion. Hats are really, really big. It’s great to play around with your outfits. When you’re having one of those pregnancy days where you can’t get out of bed and don’t want to put on makeup and you just want to tie your hair up, throw on one of those hats, with a fun scarf and big accessories.

S: Any tips for a casual maternity look?

DM: It’s important to invest in maternity denim because sometimes that’s all you get to wear. It’s just comfy. You’re so overwhelmed with the pregnancy, you just want to feel comfortable.

Where should you look for maternity wear?

DM: A lot of people ask me where I find my maternity clothes, and my answer is simple. Buy the same clothes you usually buy in larger sizes, because I get to wear fun fashion that I would normally wear just in larger sizes.

S: What about impulse buys?

DM: I’ve been through that mode where you’re just so over it and tired and you just don’t feel good so you go to the mall or you go online and you buy things that you think will look amazing and you spend a lot of money, and then you realize that you can’t wear it in a week.

S: What do you wear for a self esteem boost?

DM: Wear something that makes you feel good. Heels make me feel good. I just feel taller and leaner even though I’m heavier. I love the way I feel when I wear a good pair of heels!

