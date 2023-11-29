Matt Rife called out a plastic surgeon, who joked about creating “the greatest jawline” on a client.

Dr. Benjamin Caughlin took to Instagram on Monday, November 27, to share a story about one of his clients. “Me after creating the greatest jawline ever seen just for my patient to get canceled right after,” he wrote above a video of him skipping down a hallway. “Thanks a lot bro… 🤣🤣 can you guess who!?”

After fans quickly speculated the surgeon was referencing the comedian — due to recent backlash and his chiseled jawline — Rife, 28, took matters into his own hands and responded to Caughlin on Tuesday, November 28.

“Lying about medical history is illegal, just FYI,” he wrote at the time. Fans were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section.

“Revealing yourself under your surgeon’s vague post is insane,” one follower wrote while another added, “he just outed himself in the comments.” A third social media user commented, “As your profile says… ‘Stop taking the internet so seriously.’”

In July, Rife denied plastic surgery rumors while boxing with Mario Lopez for an Access Hollywood YouTube video.

In the clip, Lopez, 50, asked Rife, “[What’s the] funniest lie you’ve ever heard about yourself?”

Rife replied, “That I’ve had plastic surgery.” He explained, “That’s the funniest thing in the entire world to me. Because puberty hit me so late. I didn’t look like this until I was 23. Everyone’s like ‘Oh, he’s got cheek fillers, he’s had his lips done, [and] jawline surgery.’”

Earlier this month, Rife received backlash over his controversial jokes after releasing his first-ever Netflix comedy special.

Rife kicked off his Natural Selection act by making a joke about domestic violence. He recalled a trip to Baltimore he and his friend took when they had a waitress with a black eye. He first questioned why she wasn’t working in the kitchen to avoid being seen with the injury, but then said, “I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn’t have that black eye.”

Elsewhere in the special, he joked about a former classmate having special needs.

Rife later responded to the criticism via his Instagram Story. “If you’ve ever been offended by a joke I’ve told — here’s a link to my official apology,” he wrote on November 20. The link directed followers to a special needs helmet shopping page.