Comedian Matt Rife has one major regret — his 2019 comment telling Pete Davidson to “run” from ex-girlfriend Kate Beckinsale.

“I gave that advice because I was only speaking from personal experience, having been together and finding out that we weren’t the most compatible match,” Rife, 28, shared in Elle’s “Thirst Trap” interview released late last month. “I wanted to make sure that both of them were careful with their emotions and didn’t head into something that they also wouldn’t, that also wouldn’t work out.”

Rife had a “complicated” year-long relationship with Beckinsale, now 50, which started in 2017 and came to an end in 2018. After their romance came to an end, the actress kicked off a fling with Davidson, now 29, in 2019. At the time, Rife offered the fellow comedian “man-to-man” dating advice, telling Davidson to “run” during an interview with TMZ.

“Enjoy it while you can. I hope they’re both happy, I hope that it can build to where it’s an established, good relationship,” Rife added at the time. “I wish them both the best. I hope they’re happy. I don’t really have any solid advice, just be careful.”

Looking back, Rife said he was just being a “petty a—hole” about the entire situation.

“I regret saying that,” Rife told Elle. “Pete, if you’re out there, sorry I said that. Kate, I also apologize that I said that. I shouldn’t have said that.”

He continued: “I gave the advice to be careful because I had just gotten out of a relationship with somebody [where] I unfortunately found out we weren’t compatible. And I always want people to, you know, protect their emotions and their personal feelings.”

Rife has since confirmed his relationship with actress Jessica Lord.

Beckinsale, for her part, was romantically linked to Davidson following her and Rife’s split. They were first spotted together at a Golden Globes party in January 2019.

“It definitely seemed like Kate was interested in him,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

As romance rumors continued to swirl, the duo were spotted out together holding hands in February 2019.

“Pete only has eyes for Kate,” a separate insider gushed to Us at the time. “She’s cool and fun. It’s long distance, but they’re taking it slow. She makes him laugh. He thinks she’s great and really smart. They have an incredible physical connection.”

While they were hot and heavy for a few months, but by May 2019, things had fizzled out.

“They are done,” a source confirmed to Us at the time. Days prior, a separate insider shared that Beckinsale and Davidson had “pumped the brakes on their relationship,” revealing that while they were “still spending time together,” things between them were “less serious: more friendly of a vibe and less romantic.”