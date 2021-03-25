It’s #hotgirleverything for Megan Thee Stallion! She sings “Hot Girl Summer,” she’s embarked on #hottiebootcamp and the Grammy winner has also brought followers along for her #hotgirlhairjourney. To say fans are simply invested would be a gross understatement.

On March 23, Megan gave a little update on her “natural hair journey” which she started in 2020. The “WAP” rapper shared a behind-the-scenes snap from her most recent trip to the salon via Instagram.

She captioned the post, “Yes I am still on my natural hair journey and yessss we have seen some growth😛🔥.” Her growth is no joke either!

We’re not the only ones to realize that Megan’s natural curls didn’t even fit in the frame. Fans and friends obviously started to freak out the second the video was posted.

Comedian Jasmine Brown chimed in, writing: “Girl you are such an inspiration! We’ve never seen anything like it! BODY GOALS! HAIR GOALS! LIFE GOALS! 😢❤️Thank you for your transparency. #HotGirlForLife!”

All caps and exclamation points were clearly of the essence as fans were virtually screaming about the transformation. One wrote, “Okay length always great but can we looks at the HEALTH. OKAY CONSISTENT TEXTURE GOALS.” Another said, “Forget inches Meg going for yards!!!”

As for how Megan got her hair so long and luscious? Well, it’s been a year long process. Back in December 2020, the singer and hairstylist Kellon Deryck set out to get her hair whipped into shape.

“Kellon and I are about to see how healthy and long we can get my hair. Drop any of your favorite black owned hair care lines for natural hair 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾,” Megan captioned her Instagram.

Product recommendations included Carol’s Daughter, Miche Beauty and Shea Moisture. Eventually though, the “Savage” singer landed on Mielle Organics, a black founded and owned brand focusing on growth and moisture.

Her favorite product? The Mielle Moisturizing Rice Water Hair Milk, which she puts in right after wetting her hair.

“I use the Rice Water Moisturizer Hair Milk to keep my curls moisturized and far from being dry! This product is not heavy on my hair which I love, and it’s so easy to apply. While you’re on this #hotgirlhairjourney, you have to keep your hair moisturized! This product did it for me, so make sure you visit milleorganics.com and learn more of the entire collection! #hotgirlhairjourney,” she captioned the February 2021 Instagram post.