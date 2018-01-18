Call it the Meghan-effect! Royal bride-to-be Meghan Markel traveled to Cardiff, Wales on Thursday, January 18, for an official visit that included visiting the Welsh Culture festival and a tour of Cardiff Castle. The former Suits star continued to prove she is a bona fide fashion star, braving the chilly winter temps in a chic all-black ensemble, before revealing a modern-yet-regal top that has already sold out on the brand’s website, as well as on saksfifthavenue.com and nordstrom.com.

The world had to wait a beat to see the top. Arriving in Cardiff, Markle mingled with well-wishers in a stunning black Stella McCartney overcoat that she paired with pointy toe Tabitha Simmons boots, a mini forest green DeMellier London Venice bag and Gabriela Artigas shooting star earrings. The outfit was an ode to British designers, and while the delicate earrings have sold out, the sensible-but-cute shoes and colorful purse seem to still be available at least for now.

Once the royal couple got inside, Markel removed her coat to reveal a modern black and white off-the-shoulder peplum blazer by Theory that, as of press time, was sold out on most sites (though bergdorfgoodman.com and neimanmarcus.com both had it in a size 10).

As has been her style, Markle kept her hair and makeup simple. She tied up her dark brown locks in a chic, loose chignon with face-framing pieces, and she let her natural beauty shine through with a hint of blush and her customary nude lip.

This sophisticated-yet-stylish look is in keeping with the royal-to-be’s post-engagement style. Since announcing their plans to marry in November, she has been the epitome of chic in all her public appearances with Prince Harry, relying on a wardrobe of tailored coats, slouchy boots and minimalist jewelry, often in neutral shades like black, camel, ivory and grey. It is no wonder her pulled-together fashion looks have become the #stylegoals of women around the globe.

