



There’s a lot more to Meghan Markle’s eternity band than meets the eye — and we’re obsessed.

Many fans spotted the sparkler on Saturday, June 8, when the Duchess made her first public appearance post-baby during the annual Trooping the Colour parade. As she waved to onlookers, she showed off a new pave-set ring sitting next to her wedding ring. And now we know the story behind it!

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Prince Harry helped create the piece with jeweler Lorraine Schwartz to mark the couple’s wedding anniversary as well as their growing family.

Within the eternity band the prince placed birthstones for Meghan, Archie, and himself on the underside of the delicate piece. A source told the Harper’s Bazaar that the Duchess of Sussex was “very touched,” adding, “a lot of thought went into it.”

Baby Archie is represented by a green emerald, Harry a blue sapphire and the former Suits star an olive-green peridot stone. As if those sentimental touches weren’t enough, each of these birthstones are said to have an even deeper meaning behind them. The sapphires are believed to protect those close to you from harm, the emeralds are considered a symbol of rebirth and love and the peridots apparently instill power in the wearer.

To further prove he’s the most thoughtful husband ever, Prince Harry also had her engagement ring resized and reset with a new delicate diamond band.

Even though June 8 was the first time the gift was spotted on the new mom, fans got a much closer look on Saturday, June 29, when the couple visited the London Stadium to watch the Boston Red Sox play against the New York Yankees to support of the Invictus Games Foundation. With many anxious to catch a clearer glimpse of the bauble, the touching meaning behind it only makes it that much better.

