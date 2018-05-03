Before Meghan Markle was Prince Harry’s betrothed, she was just like women everywhere: she touched up her makeup while riding in the backseat of a car. The catch? Meghan got a little help from iconic makeup artist Bobbi Brown.

Let’s turn back the clock to September 2016, when Markle and Bobbi Brown partnered with Uber to provide riders in NYC and LA makeup touch-ups along with the help of 40 Bobbi Brown Makeup artists (and Bobbi herself). The Bobbi Brown x Uber Retouch campaign gave riders beauty refreshers in under 10 minutes to help them arrive at their destination looking flawless.

The best part: there’s video. During the two minute clip, Bobbi helps Meghan maintain her glow and get gorgeous before a major meeting about a movie (Suits was on hiatus at the time). Although the movie didn’t pan out, it looks like Meghan walked away a winner. And so do we — because Meghan still wears her makeup in pretty much the same way.

Thanks to this clutch TBT find, you now have an inside look into how to recreate a Meghan Markle-inspired look. Some crucial elements included the Retoucher Wand which Bobbi calls a Cinderella wand for the complexion and the Retouching Stick as concealer. Pro tip: Bobbi suggested that Meghan wear the Illuminating Stick at the inner corners of her eyes to open them up — and Meghan even applied it to her cheekbones saying, “it gives such a pretty glow.”

Check out the whole video here, steal some of the clutch beauty tips and rock them like MM — and remember, even a (soon-to-be) Duchess need a little retouch while en route to her final destination.

