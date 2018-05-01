Meghan Markle has a girl on a budget’s back. The soon-to-be-duchess may wear top dollar designs, but she wears her fair share of affordable goods too, particularly when it comes to her jewelry. For proof, see her most recent arm party, featuring a Tai Asymmetrical Stone Open Bracelet.

Markle made quite the stir on April 18, when she rocked not only a pin-striped white dress (which she looked exquisite in) as well as a delicate open cuff with dainty jewels at each end to the Commonwealth Heads of Government in London with Prince Harry.

The cuff is from an indie label named Tai — and it will run you $65 a pop — that comes in a number of different stones like moonstone to various blues and greens and even a gorgeous warm yellow. Our point: if you like the style but want to go into a slightly different direction than the soon-to-be-bride, you have options!

Now, Markle is a champion of some really lovely dainty jewels — but beyond that, she is known for wearing affordable baubles, which is super helpful for those of us not receiving sparklers from princes. Recently, the former actress was confirmed to have worn Catbird stackable rings.

And if you too are totally obsessed with the Markle sparkle, she’s also got killer taste in other areas as well. She wore a pair of Finlay & Co sunglasses to the Invictus games last September, and they were totally sold out until early last month. Oh, and her taste in denim is just as good. MOTHER finally restocked their Looker Ankle Fray jeans that she wore to the same event, marking the moment that those blue pants became an essential for every women.

