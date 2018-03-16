They’re back! While we have come to expect Meghan Markle’s fashionable wardrobe choices to sell-out immediately, one of the first pieces of clothing to ever benefit from the royal boost is now back in stock — at least for a moment.

For one of their first public appearances together as a couple, Markle rocked MOTHER $228 Looker Ankle Fray skinny jean with a crisp white blouse to hang with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in September 2017. And while the distressed style sold-out almost instantly last fall, the brand has decided to reissue the now iconic pair.

The fitted blue jeans — which include a mid-rise waist, raw hemlines and hand-detailed distressing — caused quite a stir when the former Suits star first stepped out in them on September 25, 2017. While we have seen Markle’s future sister-in-law Kate Middleton look fashion-forward in dark-wash skinny jeans from time to time, we certainly aren’t accustomed to seeing royals (or the royal-adjacent) in ripped styles.

Shock value aside, the world was obsessed with the American beauty’s chicly casual ensemble. She paired her MOTHER with the aptly named Misha Noonoo Husband Shirt, Sarah Flint flats and tortoiseshell Finlay & Co. shades. She finished off the laid-back look with a tan Everlane tote (a brand Prince Harry is known to love as well).

Proving the “Meghan Effect” is real, MOTHER reported seeing a 200% increase in traffic to its website the day after Markle wore the jeans. After running through its initial stock, some 400 people put their name on a waitlist for the jeans, leading the company to reissue the style.

Since we all can’t marry a prince, at least we can now dress like a royal bride-to-be. But if history is any indication, the cropped style won’t be around for long, so you may want to snag a pair while you still have the chance!

