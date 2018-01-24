When it comes to fashion, Prince Harry has always kept things simple and professional, but we have been noticing a boost in his style game since Meghan Markle entered the picture in 2016. During the couple’s trip to Wales on January 18, 2018, the prince cemented his newfound style icon status in a dapper blue ensemble that included a surprisingly affordable $100 cashmere sweater from American retailer Everlane.

With his fair skin, light eyes and red hair, Harry wears blue well. He is clearly a fan of the color having chosen steel blue suits for both the Kensington Palace photo call announcing his and Markle’s plans to wed in November 2017 and the couple’s formal engagement portraits released in December 2017.

In Wales, Harry chose a more laid-back style for a day that included visiting a Welsh Culture Festival and touring Cardiff Castle with Markle. He layered his royal blue sweater over a white button-down shirt that was then paired with navy blue trousers, shoes and — the finishing touch — a streamline, single-breasted overcoat.

The result was a casual-yet-pulled-together look that complemented his fiancee’s understatedly sophisticated off-the-shoulder Theory blazer and belted Stella McCartney McCartney coat that, at $2,000, was not quite as affordable as Harry’s cozy sweater.

Having only recently embraced the art of layering colors and textures (take a look at our gallery showing off the prince’s style evolution), we believe the “Markle Effect” is real. Should you be looking to add a stylish staple to your guy’s wardrobe, the slim-fitting $100 Everlane cashmere sweater comes in an array of fun colors and would make a pretty good Valentine’s Day gift, if we do say so ourselves!

