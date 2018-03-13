Meghan Markle is having a whirlwind week for style — she color-coordinated for Commonwealth Day church service with her future sister-in-law, but she also set a new trend for delicate wrist bling when she appeared in Birmingham with Prince Harry. Consider it the royal way to do an #ArmParty.

We’ll catch you up: in the past few weeks, Markle, who was raised Protestant, was baptized into the Church of England. Then, following her admission into the regnal religion (a must for the royal family), she was spotted wearing a delicate horizontal diamond cross bracelet. But, given her penchant for dainty jewels, Markle paired the new piece of bling with an old favorite: a Birks Rose Du Matin Diamond Horizontal Bar Bracelet — the perfect compliment to her delicate wristwear.

And while there’s no word who gifted the piece to the Duchess-to-be, we can say for sure that it falls in line with her tastes for gems. As we’ve reported, Markle often wears simple and understated jewels — whether they are round jacket snowflake earrings (again, from Birks) or stacking bands on her fingers. When it comes to accessorizing we know this for sure: Harry’s future bride favors a statement coat, delicate jewelry and structured bags.

Markle isn’t the only (almost) royal to wear jewelry with special meaning. Kate Middleton has been known to rock a pendant that has her husband’s initials, as well as her two children’s names — just like her mother in law Princess Diana did. We’re expecting she’ll add her newest addition to the family to her necklace when she gives birth to number three. But until then, we’re sure she and Meghan will give us plenty of jewelry inspo to obsess over.

