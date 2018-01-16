Listen, we’ve all been a stupor since we were blinded by the sparkle on Meghan Markle ever since her engagement to Prince Harry was announced on November 27, 2017. But now that we’ve had some time to come up for air, we know two things: Markle has some serious street style know-how and she has impeccable taste in jewelry, even outside of her stunning engagement ring.

This last point is, well, crucial. We may not be able to marry Prince Harry, but we can cop Meghan Markle’s taste in delicate jewels. For example, when she and her fiancé stepped out last week for their appearance at Reprezent Radio in Brixton, a smiley Markle waved to the crowd and we couldn’t help but notice a simple pave bar ring adorning her hand. Upon research, we found that the finger candy in question is called the Bar Stack Ring from Zofia Day Co. Best part? The thin band is $715 so it’s much more in budget than a royal sparkler (experts say Markle’s, which includes diamonds that once belonged to Princess Diana, is likely worth over a $1 million) — and makes a good gift for Valentine’s day.

Markle also has excellent taste in earrings. The former actress accessorized her wrap coat and forest green frock from her official engagement announcement with Birks Yellow Gold and Opal Stud earrings ($1172) — delicate but with a little something extra.

Birks also made the gorgeous dainty snowflake drop earrings that the bride-to-be was spotted wearing on her way to the Queen’s annual Christmas luncheon. And, of course, Markle favors a style that is a twist on a classic, so the round jacket of these Birks sparkler’s give them the appearance of an edgy dangle.

Markle’s engagement ring sparked quite the fever for cushion-cut engagement rings, so we can only predict the same for any other bling that the future Duchess may wear as well.

