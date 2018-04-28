Just three years in, Brandon Maxwell’s sleek and chic label is already a hit with Hollywood tastemakers. He first gained popularity as Lady Gaga’s stylist, creating a polished and sophisticated image for the pop star — a far cry from her previous out-of-the-box sartorial choices (hello, notorious meat dress)! “I met Gaga as an assistant stylist through the incredible Nicola Formichetti, and our relationship quickly progressed into something much more than just work,” Maxwell told Us back in 2015. “We don’t just work and collaborate together, she is also my best friend.”

Maxwell places an emphasis on craftsmanship by focusing on luxurious materials and quality manufacturing. His ready-to-wear collection is produced entirely in New York. “I am very sensitive about our pricing. Coming from small-town Texas, a dress that retails for $2,000 better make you look amazing and work for every event,” he has said.

After his first collection in 2015, the industry took notice. Maxwell was awarded the 2016 Fashion Group International Rising Star Award for Womenswear, the 2016 CFDA Swarovski Award for Womenswear and was named a finalist for the 2016 LVMH Prize. After that, celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Reese Witherspoon came calling. A particular high-point for the designer, he has confessed, was when Michelle Obama wore his creation to the state dinner at the White House in 2016.

“We strive to create clothing that celebrates the diversity of womankind,” Maxwell posted on his website. And he does: This year, he has dressed stars including Blake Lively, Issa Rae, Jane Fonda, Octavia Spencer, Tiffany Haddish and more. Scroll through to see some of his best red carpet moments!