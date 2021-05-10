How Meghan Markle Honored Princess Diana, Future Daughter at 'Vax Live'

Let’s go girls! From her speech to her sparkles, Meghan Markle was all about female empowerment during Global Citizen’s VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World broadcast on Saturday, May 8.

For the event, which was in support of global vaccination, the 39-year-old actress accessorized her bright red floral-print Carolina Herrera dress, which costs $1,690, with jewelry that gave a special nod to the important women in her life — including her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

During her virtual appearance, in which she talked about gender and vaccine equity, royal style watchers spotted Princess Diana’s Cartier Tank Francaise watch on her wrist.

The Princess of Wales wore the piece on many occasions prior to her death. Many think the $23,000 watch, which Markle previously wore for a series of portraits with Prince Harry, was passed down as gift.

But the watch wasn’t the only significant piece of jewelry the duchess chose for her appearance. Markle’s necklace, which is from Awe Inspire, carries a special meaning for women around the world.

Called the Woman Power Charm Necklace, which costs $140, the gold bling showcases a raised fist with a purple amethyst set in a cross. According to the brand’s website, it’s emblematic of the “female Venus symbol” and “protesting fist,” while the amethyst is “a protective stone associated with abundance and enlightenment.”

It’s worth noting that the brand, which celebrates “intersectional feminism and social justice,” also offers the necklace as part of its Kamala Harris and Woman Power Necklace Set, which retails for $285.

For every purchase of the two necklace combo, Awe Inspired donates a portion of the proceeds to EMILY’s List, an organization that helps get more women elected to national, state and local offices.

Markle’s jewelry selection, which was clearly a nod to powerful women from the past, present and future, aligned perfectly with her speech for the event. The Archwell Audio host, who is expecting her first daughter and second child with Prince Harry, focused her speech on uplifting women around the world, even making a sweet parallel to her unborn child.

“As campaign chair of VAX Live, my husband and I believe it is crucial that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of everyone — and particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic. With the surge in gender-based violence and the increased responsibility of unpaid care work and new obstacles that have reversed so much progress for women in the workplace, we are at an inflection point for gender equity,” she started off her speech.

Markle added: “My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It’s a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world. When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and the support to lead us forward.”