It’s been almost two years since Meghan Markle wed Prince Harry in arguably the most memorable royal event of the decade. In honor of the approaching anniversary, the designer behind the former duchess’ Givenchy wedding dress reminisced on the occasion in a touching Instagram post, sharing intimate details on what it was like leading up to the big day.

The Most Amazing Royal Wedding Dresses Ever

“Two years ago today I was in the final fittings for a very secret dress,” Clare Waight Keller wrote in an Instagram caption on Thursday, April 23, alongside a series of snaps of the bride on her big day. “So many emotions were running through me during those months leading up to the big day.”

She continued to share how attached she felt to the task, being a “woman artist and creator,” especially knowing how important it is for the bride to feel beautiful. “It’s a unique point of view when you have been through it yourself, as I did at my wedding to my beloved husband 20 years ago, you remember every moment so clearly and realize the significance of every detail and decision. In so many ways you are capturing dreams, that as a girl and as you become a woman you will have been thinking about for years.”

All of Meghan Markle’s Best Looks Since Announcing Her Plan to Step Away From Senior Royal Duties

However, she admitted that it’s learning to let go of this and embrace someone else’s experience that makes the whole thing incredibly special.

“Through hours of conversation, meetings together and research, slowly all the pieces of that story came together,” she wrote. “Purity and simplicity were the guiding principles, a narrative of nature through the 53 florals of the Commonwealth to bring the world into the journey of the ceremony and subtlety bringing the lines of Givenchy and the history of the Maison to capture the classical timeless beauty I knew she wanted to achieve.”

Keller continued, expressing an understanding of the clear significance behind this particular occasion. “It would be a very personal ceremony with so many choices that would reflect both the bride and groom’s heritage and their unique way of being incredibly inclusive, genuine and generous.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)