Meghan Trainor: What’s in My Bag?

When Meghan Trainor isn’t sporting her Gucci backpack, the singer, who’s putting finishing touches to her new album Treat Myself, carries a Gelson’s Market tote. “It’s sturdy!” she says of the California grocer’s reusable bag.

Trainor, 24, engaged to Daryl Sabara, 26, treats Us to more.

Textual Healing

“I got the new Blackberry and it’s sexy as hell. I use it more than my iPhone ’cause I’m trying to take time off of social media. I love BBMing Daryl.”

Aloha!

“In Hawaii, Daryl got me jewelry. That was the first time he did, besides the ring. We also bought a bejeweled pineapple case to keep it in.”

Hot Wheels

“I love key chains and buy them all the time, but I have nothing to put on them. My Tesla key looks like a tiny car. It’s the most frustrating thing not to lose. No house keys because there’s always someone living at my house that opens the door.”

Don’t Make a Stink

“I bring my Poo-Pourri everywhere. It should be in every household.”

No Pictures, Please

“I have my Ray-Ban Clubmasters in there, just in case of paparazzi.”

Her Lips are Movin’

“If my voice is really tired, I shoot little packs of manuka honey. My mom will probably give me one after this interview!”

What else is inside Trainor’s bag? A Gucci wallet; an iPhone X in a Minnie Mouse case; Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones in Porcelain Rose; an iPad; a Fenty Lip Luminizer in Fenty Glow; an IT Cosmetics CC+ Full Coverage Foundation; a Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer; a JAO Refresher hand sanitizer; a blue scrunchie; a black Wet Brush; Vaseline; a Kylie Cosmetics lip liner in Koko K; a Stella McCartney STELLA perfume; business cards; a debit card; credit cards; an ID; a Bulletproof Vanilla Shortbread Collagen Protein Bar; Bulletproof’s Unfair Advantage Ampules; a bag of Lesser Evil’s Paleo Puffs; Listerine strips; a bottle of Smart water; a Five Minute Journal; a light blue blanket from the Halekulani Hotel in Honolulu; tissues and green poop bags for her dog.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!