First Ladies Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron are seizing upon the French First Family’s state visit to the United States to wear matching pantsuits — and whether planned or accidental, it was a lovely shoe of fashion synchronicity that set social media channels buzzing about their memorable matching outfits.

Melania Trump Most Stylish Moments Since Taking on the FLOTUS Title

Melania’s look had a bit of a Dynasty throwback vobe from its crisp and sculptural lines, asymmetrical hemline on the blazer and severe belted waist. Talk about an on-trend ‘80s moment. And the First Lady didn’t just rock a bright white suit — she also topped her outfit with a matching wide-brimmed hat that brought the drama. Dare we say it, the hat stole the look. Also part of the look: gray blue stilettos with white heels.

Barbara Bush Funeral: Melania Trump, Obamas, Clintons Attend Service in Houston

As for Brigitte, she wore a more classic two-piece ensemble: a creamier white tweed boucle jacket over a matching white shift dress. Both the dress and the jacket had black piping as a delicate detail — which of course the stylish French First Lady matched to her patent heels.

This is the second of major fashion moments for the respective Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Macron. Yesterday evening they both rocked statement coats over their dresses, Brigitte’s was buttercup yellow Louis Vuitton, while Melanie wore a Givenchy cape coat with tuxedo-style lapels. Both majorly chic, no?

Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Signet Ring on Her Left Hand, Internet Has a Meltdown

Keep in mind, white is symbolic for peace so it’s a lovely note for both presidential wives to strike together. Great minds clearly think alike.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!