Former first lady Barbara Bush was remembered by friends and family at her funeral on Saturday, April 21. The 1,500 invited guests gathered for the service at the St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas, to pay tribute to the wife of former president George H. W. Bush, who died at the age of 92 on Tuesday, April 17, following a series of recent hospitalizations. Following the service, the grandmother and great-grandmother was set to be buried at the Bush Library at Texas A&M University, northwest of Houston.