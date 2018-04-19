The internet is in full meltdown mode because of Gwyneth Paltrow. Why? People think that she secretly got married at her megawatt 400-guest engagement party this past weekend. Rumors had been swirling since the soiree, but she stepped out wearing a suspicious gold ring on her left ring finger, sending GP fans into overdrive.

Let’s discuss the bling in question. The ring that the goop founder wore to the pre-Broadway opening of ‘Head Over Heels’ in San Francisco on Wednesday, April 18 was a signet ring (a gold band with a rounded flat top — perfect for engraving) with suspicious initials on it. While the internet is speculating that it’s “BF,” her fiance Brad Falchuk’s initials, from other angles, it looks like “BP” which just happens to be the initials of Gwyneth’s late father, Bruce Paltrow.

And we have more clues, you guys. This isn’t the first time that the tastemaker has worn this ring. In fact, Gwyneth wore the same signet ring in a killer stack that she posted to her Instagram account while celebrating female brand founders on March 14. So, while it’s entirely possible that while the ring could be her fiance’s or her fathers, we can’t confirm those details. But, it’s unlikely that its a ring that signifies a marriage.

This, of course, is great because it means that we have more wedding fashion to look forward to. Case in point: GP slayed us all with her engagement dress and now we all need one. Other things that Gwyneth is hella talented at include major ring stacking game and causing nuptial panic with under-the-radar jewelry choices. NBD.

