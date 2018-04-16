A night to remember! It’s been two days since Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk’s star-studded engagement party, and the Oscar winner is still raving about the event.

“Thank you #ryanmurphy for the most incredible evening to celebrate our ❤. There will never be adequate words to express our gratitude,” the Goop founder, 45, captioned a photo with Falchuk, 47, on Monday, April 16 via Instagram. “@giambattistavalliparis I will never get over my gorgeous dress. @georgieeisdell thank you. @hairbylorenzomartin thank you. @teamsaltzman thank you.”

Paltrow also thanked her friends for attending the black-tie affair. As previously reported, celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts, Reese Witherspoon, Steven Spielberg, Demi Moore, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden were all seen at the Los Angeles Theatre on Saturday, April 14, for the bash.

“Thank you to all of our amazing true and dear friends who came to support us,” the actress wrote. “We feel like the luckiest people on the planet because we have all of you in our lives. And most of all thank you @bradfalchuk for the true happiness.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in November 2017 that Paltrow and Falchuk got engaged. The duo, who met on the set of Glee in 2014, confirmed their engagement in January.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship,” the pair said in a statement in Goop magazine.

The week before her engagement party, Paltrow enjoyed a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for her bachelorette party.

“She’s been having a great time with her girlfriends, relaxing at the beach and eating meals together,” an eyewitness told Us on April 13 about her trip. “They haven’t gotten too wild and crazy, mostly just hanging out and spending girl time by the ocean.”

The Iron Man star was previously married to Chris Martin, with whom she shares 13-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

