In typical Gwyneth Paltrow fashion, the engaged actress-turned-tastemaker has created a new micro-trend in formal dresses: ruffled eggplant gowns with one-shouldered detailing. GP celebrated her engagement to Brad Falchuk in style — specifically in Giambattista Valli Couture.

The bride-to-be rocked a gorgeous eggplant purple gown with a one-shoulder silhouette and some serious elaborate detailing like a ruffle, a sliver cut out at the waist and a draped skirt. It was uber feminine Greek Goddess with a touch of whimsy. And she was clearly a fan, writing on Instagram, “I will never get over my gorgeous dress.”

Moving this here: and as spectators it was fun to see this look on her, not only because the rock was fab, but because GP was more private about her first wedding, so we are all feeling super blessed to be included in the nuptials this time around. Because, you know, we’re suckers for good fashion inspo. Besides, if this fabulousness is what she wore for her engagement party, we can only imagine what the Goop founder will wear for her big day. Currently taking bets on whether it’s colorful!

All of this got us to thinking — maybe we all need a good gown or cocktail dress with a killer ruffle and one-shoulder top to celebrate our next fete. From shorter crepe frocks to wear as a guest at a wedding, glittering dresses for a fancy affair or a bodycon gown with a swirling adornment at the neckline your next black tie soiree, we have you covered.

Once you’re done shopping, check out all the Hollywood brides that opted not to wear white on their wedding day.