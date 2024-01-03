Melanie Lynskey got the sweetest tattoo tribute to her daughter.

The Yellowjackets actress, 46, kicked off the new year by sharing photos of her new ink via Instagram on Monday, January 1, as well as a heartfelt explanation on what it means to her.

“I’m so happy to be bringing this adorable tattoo into 2024 with me,” she wrote in the caption, adding a special thanks to tattoo artist Graeme Allan.

“It’s a meticulous recreation of a drawing my 5 year old daughter did, and it reminds me even in the most challenging moments that there is true joy in my life and fills me with deep gratitude,” Lynskey continued. “I wish so much joy for all of you this year! And my big wish is that the world remembers about empathy. ❤️”

The tattoo in question was done in black ink and resembles the head of an animal with rounded ears and whiskers.

Friends and fans alike expressed their love of the tattoo in the comments.

“Oh my god, that’s the cutest thing ever. Happy new year, I hope you and your family have the best 2024 possible,” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “Happy New Year to your beautiful family! I adore your beautiful tattoo and your daughter must be so thrilled ❤️.”

Sophia Bush showed her love and support as well, commenting, “The SWEETEST thing,” while comedian Mae Martin wrote, “I LOVE this.”

Lynskey and her husband Jason Ritter welcomed their daughter in December 2018. Although the couple has chosen to keep their daughter’s life private (her name and exact birthday are still unknown), they have not shied away from expressing their adoration for her publicly.

In December 2023, Lynskey posted a photo of her daughter standing behind a giant unicorn balloon, and penned a heartfelt birthday tribute in the caption. “The kindest, sweetest, coolest little person. I can’t believe how lucky I am to be her mama. 5 years of pure joy 💖,” she wrote.