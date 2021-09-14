Doing a double take! Addison Rae arrived to the Met Gala on Monday, September 13, wearing a vintage Tom Ford for Gucci gown — and it didn’t take long for fans to start raising some eyebrows.

In fact, they quickly pointed out that the 2003 dress, which features a skin-tight skirt and bodice-like top, looks nearly identical to the dress that her friend, Kourtney Kardashian, wore to her family’s Christmas party back in 2019.

Before we jump into the amazing Twitter tizzy of it all, let Us set the record straight: the dresses, while similar, are not the same.

The 42-year-old Poosh founder’s gown had a square neckline and horizontal stripes across the bodice, whereas the TikTok star’s features a scoop neck, straps and diagonal trimming on the bodice.

That in mind, the gowns are from the same collection — and fans made sure to point out this little fact all over the Internet.

“I love that Kourtney shared with Addison,” one fan wrote, dropping side-by-side pictures of the stars. “Wait Addison wore Kourtney’s Christmas dress to the met gala??” another person said, adding a skull emoji.



“Did addison just go through Kourtney’s closet to find a dress,” someone else questioned. Obviously, she did not. The He’s All That star worked with stylist Law Roach, who also dresses Zendaya. (The Dune actress was unable to make the Met Gala, which was themed, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” due to filming requirements for Euphoria.)

Rae tapped hairstylist Adir Abergel, who gave her a platinum blonde ‘do that was created to pay tribute to the early 2000s era. He gave her a collar-bone length chop and added in some face-framing layers, too.

The social media star also worked with Mary Phillips, who frequently does the Kardashian’s glam, for some sultry makeup. Phillips used a complete roster of Item Beauty products from Rae’s beauty brand.

It’s no surprise that the actress pulled out all the stops for the event. After all, she was 100 percent going to go all-out for her inaugural Met Gala.

In fact, she’s been counting down the days to this star-studded soirée all year. In fact, she even manifested it! “MET ❤️‍🔥I wrote about this in my dream journal. 🤯I am so grateful. Thank you,” she captioned an Instagram post, sharing a photo from the event.

The dancer also offered up receipts, taking to Instagram Stories to show that the number two item on her “Goals 2021/2022” list was “Go to the met gala.”