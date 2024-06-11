Michael Cera is no longer a brunette.

Cera, 36, showed off his new blonde tresses at the Sacramento premiere during the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, June 8. For the event, he styled his honey blonde locks in a curly style and elevated the look with a freshly shaven face.

Cera elevated his new look with a long sleeve cream colored sweater and white collared shirt underneath. He completed his getup with blue pants and orange sunglasses.

Cera’s bright mane is a big change from his previous dark brown strands, which he rocked at the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles in July 2023. For the event, he donned a salmon suit featuring a linen blazer complete with brown buttons and matching pants. Underneath, he opted for a pastel pink dress shirt complete with subtle polka dots.

Cera, who played Allan in the movie, completed his outfit with black sunglasses and tan suede shoes.

Cera had a number of casual but cool looks throughout the Barbie press tour. While appearing on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, he opted for a pale orange top featuring white and navy blue stripes. At the time, he wore his facial hair in a mustache with scruff on his chin and cheeks.

Cera also posed with members of the cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and director Greta Gerwig at a photocall for the movie in June 2023. For the event, he rocked a blue jacket, black T-shirt and matching trousers. He elevated his look with patent leather shoes.

Cera wrapped his arm around Ferrera, 40, who looked angelic in a white frock featuring lacy cutouts and a scalloped lining.