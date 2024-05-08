Michael Kors has been designing for more than three decades, so it comes as no surprise that the Hollywood starlets who were dressed in his namesake label at the 2024 Met Gala found their way on a plethora of best-dressed lists.

Kelsea Ballerini, Allison Williams, Meg Ryan, Rachel Zegler and Gabrielle Union looked majestic on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 6, in gowns that were unique and personalized for their aesthetics while also complementing the evening’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme and “Garden of Time” dress code.

Kors, 64, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about his team’s work for Fashion’s Biggest Night at the Accessories Council Excellence Awards on Tuesday, May 7, sharing, “It was exciting to talk about the fragility of nature and how much we have to appreciate nature, whether it’s the earth we live on or through the water that surrounds us.”

He added, “There was so much to play with. For me, it’s always about finding the right moment that’s right for that woman.”

Ballerini, 39, looked girly in a nude sheer gown that was covered in pink, orange and red 3D floral appliqués. Williams, 36, was a dark flower in a strapless billowing design adorned with black embroidery. Zegler, 23, was dreamy like the ocean in a blue sequin halter gown, and Ryan, 62, was timeless in a sheer black number for her first time back at the ball since 2001. Union, 51, meanwhile, was a real-life mermaid in an ombre scallop design that flattered her figure.

Now that the big event has come and gone, Kors is focusing his attention on something else: summer accessories.

As temperatures rise, Kors told Us he’s “obsessed with the idea of white accessories.”

“We live in New York, we wear a lot of black. When you’re wearing black, the minute you put on a white bag or a white sandal, it changes the whole look — and it doesn’t have to be bridal.”