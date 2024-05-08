After being spotted filming with the group, Rebecca Minkoff is playing coy about reports that she’s the newest Real Housewives of New York City cast member.

“Maybe,” Minkoff, 43, teased to Us Weekly exclusively when asked about the RHONY rumors at the Accessories Council Excellence Awards on Tuesday, May 7.

“There’s a side of me that’s very lighthearted, funny and very dorky,” Minkoff continued. “If I were to be on the show, I would want people to see that side of me.”

Reports regarding Minkoff’s stint on the show started swirling last month after Deadline revealed that the designer joined RHONY in an unspecified role. Production sources later confirmed to Us that Minkoff had “been shooting with some of the ladies for the upcoming season.”

Related: Former ‘RHONY’ Stars: Where Are They Now? The Real Housewives of New York City premiered in 2008, but not every Housewife has gone the distance. The season 1 cast of RHONY included Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Jill Zarin and Alex McCord. While Kelly Killoren Bensimon joined the cast during season 2, Sonja Morgan became a full-time cast member during […]

Further details about her role are being kept under wraps for now, the insider added.

RHONY premiered via Bravo in March 2008 and aired for 13 seasons before being put on pause. In July 2023, the revamped RHONY officially aired its 14th season with an entire new cast, including Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

As season 14 came to an end in October 2023, the future of the franchise was up in the air. Bravo officially announced season 15 in March, revealing all of the women were set to return.

Initially, there were rumors that Lyons, 55, would be handing in her apple, but the fashion industry mogul was the one “to dispel the rumors” in the season 15 teaser.

Lyons revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in October 2023 that her “thorn” from her inaugural RHONY season was “the whole show.” The Bravo star was quick to backtrack, adding that “realizing how hard it was” came as a shock.

Related: These Celebs Love ‘The Real Housewives’ Nicki Minaj and Rihanna are self-proclaimed Real Housewives superfans — and they’re not alone. In July 2021, Minaj revealed via social media that she would love to host the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, which host Andy Cohen supported. “I want to see this!” he wrote in the comments section of Minaj’s post. Several cast […]

“I really thought I was going to have an easier time. It was hard,” she admitted. “It’s shocking when you actually have cameras on you. I thought I could handle it, and I cried.”

Which Is the Best ‘Housewives’ City?

While speaking to Us exclusively at the time, Lyons admitted she doesn’t “understand” how she became a fan-favorite cast member, noting that it was “100 percent” a surprise.

“I do find the passion and the loyalty from the fans really incredible,” she continued. “It makes the process more fun.”

Lyons added: “After my first couple of days filming with big personalities like Ubah and Brynn, I didn’t think anyone would even remember my name. Let alone fangirl and fanboy on the street.”