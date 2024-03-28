The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 is “there” — which is a confusing way to confirm the exciting news that the full cast is set to return.

Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield are all returning for the upcoming season of RHONY after months of speculation from Bravo fans about the show’s future.

Jessel, 44, hopped on a phone call with the “gurlz” in Bravo’s announcement released on Thursday, March 28. “So, is it there?” she asked Ubah, 40. Then, Sai, 43, entered the chat. All of the women were eating various items in the video, an apparent allusion to the food discourse that took place during the previous season.

Brynn, 38, hopped on the phone next with a glass of wine in hand. “Well, I heard it’s really close,” she teased, before Erin, 36, appeared on screen. Finally, Jenna, 55, confirmed her return.

“Honestly, I think I’m gonna be the one who has to dispel the rumors,” she said. “Because season 15, it’s there.”

No further details about the premiere date were announced. However, Jessel poked fun at herself by declaring it’s “it’s up and coming” to conclude the announcement.

All six ladies joined RHONY in season 14 as part of a revamped cast. After the season concluded in October 2023, Jenna sparked speculation that she planned to depart the series.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she said that her “thorn” from RHONY was “the whole show.” She then clarified that it was actually “realizing how hard it was. I really thought I was going to have an easier time. It was hard. It’s shocking when you actually have cameras on you. I thought I could handle it, and I cried.”

Days later, fans questioned Andy Cohen about whether he believed Jenna would return for another season. “I hope so,” he said on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. “I think her girlfriend [Cass Bird] is a little camera shy, so that’s a challenge, but I do really hope she does.”

Cohen, 55, added: “She’s been great, to see [new layers of her personality] peeled back. And this last episode, to see her interaction with her son [Beckett]. [It] felt very loving and great, and [I] would love to see more of that.”

Jenna, who became a fan favorite among the new cast, told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2023, that she doesn’t “understand” the popularity that came from her appearance on the show.

“I do find the passion and the loyalty from the fans really incredible,” she added. “It makes the process more fun.”

Although Jenna strayed from the status quo by keeping aspects of her personal life off-camera, fans still embraced her, and she was “100 percent” surprised to become the breakout star of season 14. “After my first couple of days filming with big personalities like Ubah and Brynn, I didn’t think anyone would even remember my name,” she explained. “Let alone fangirl and fanboy on the street.”

Jenna also bucked tradition when she wore jeans to the reunion rather than the standard formal dress. “I have a deep appreciation for opposites, and there was not a world where I was going to wear a full-length sequin gown,” she told Us. “The filming felt like a giant therapy session. There were a lot of things that needed to be said, and everyone got their chance to vent. It was very cathartic.”

Ultimately, Jenna followed the advice given to her by a producer early in the season, and it paid off. “Just be yourself,” she recalled being told. “The audience will see right through it if you’re not.”